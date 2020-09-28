Scotiabank temporarily closes Liguanea branch due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank says it has temporarily closed its Liguanea branch due to circumstances related to COVID-19.

The branch will re-open to the public on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Scotiabank informed that customers requiring in-branch cash services may visit the New Kingston branch and for non-cash transactions, customers may visit Oxford Road, the University of the West Indies or any other branch that is convenient.

The bank is encouraging customers whenever possible to use its electronic and digital banking channels, which will enable them to conduct most day-to-day transactions remotely.