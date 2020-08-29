Search launched for missing St Andrew woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A search has been launched for 26-year-old Jordan-Leigh DaSilva who went missing this morning.

According to the police, she was last seen at home in Hope Pastures, St Andrew about 8:10 am. She was wearing black slippers, blue jeans and a brown sleeveless top.

DaSilva is five feet four inches tall and of medium build.

The police are asking anyone who has seen DaSilva to contact them at 876-978-6003, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.