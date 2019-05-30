Search underway for taxi-man in deadly Manchester domestic dispute

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the eight-month-old baby boy who received chop wounds during a domestic dispute on McKinley Drive in Manchester this morning has succumbed.

The baby has been identified as Roshane McPherson.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation is currently underway in Broadleaf district in the parish to reach the taxi operator who is alleged to have also inflicted serious chop wounds to the boy's mother.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the accused car was found ablaze in Porus, Manchester. It is further alleged he may have jumped into a sinkhole in the Broadleaf community.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 6:30 am, a team responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a house on McKinley Drive.

On arrival of the lawmen, the mother and child were seen with chop wounds. They were taken to hospital where Roshane succumbed to his injuries and the woman admitted in critical condition.

The CCU said the police have engaged other stakeholders with the relevant resources to assist in locating and removing the man from the hole.

At the same time, Lenford Pinnock, principal of the Ramble Primary School, close to Porus in Manchester, reported this morning that PEP examination was postponed today to allow the school community to deal with the trauma from the incident as the mother is a grade four teacher at the school.