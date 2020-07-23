Section of Constant Spring Road reduced to single lane

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have advised that a section of Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, in the vicinity of CVM TV, has been reduced to single lane traffic.



It is affecting traffic heading towards West Kings House Road.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that there was a shooting in the area this morning.



As such, motorists are being urged to use the Red Hills Road exit as an alternative route.



Members of the public are also being reminded to follow the directives of the lawmen on the scene.

Read: Two cops shot on Constant Spring Road

