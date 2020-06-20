Security forces launch operation to probe Hanover shooting
Reports from the police are that about 10:00 pm, thr man was walking in the town when upon reaching near his home, he saw a man dressed in a dark coloured hoodie approaching.
The man reportedly heard an explosion following which he felt a burning sensation to the right side of his neck. Further reports are that the man ran and collapsed in his yard after hearing four other explosions.
Superintendent in charge of the Hanover Police Division, Sharon Beeput, said the man was rushed to the hospital by police officers who were in the area.
The superintendent said the man was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder and the upper chest region.
The police are currently carrying out investigations into the shooting which has left the victim hospitalised.
Anthony Lewis
