Security guard killed in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 32-year-old security guard died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Broadleaf, Manchester yesterday.

The deceased man has been identified as Fabian Stanley.

Police reports are that about 6:50 pm, Stanley was driving his Honda motorcar on the Brown's Town main road in Broadleaf district when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car reportedly hit an embankment, overturned and slammed into a utility pole.

Stanley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kasey Williams