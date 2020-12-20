Security minister appeals for community support to intercept criminals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is urging the public to come forward with information that will assist the security forces in apprehending criminals.

“I urge community members with information about these killings to come forward and lend support to the police so we can eradicate these criminals,” said Chang during a security briefing at the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon on Saturday. The security briefing was followed by a visit to the Farm community in Effortville and surrounding areas where five people were murdered over a 24-hour period.

“This particular incident was sharp, brutal and reflected a level of violence that has penetrated the Jamaican society. These criminals behave in an almost savage way and that is a result of the failure of our society in preserving aspects of social order,” said Chang, while pointing out that the Government is working towards implementing more social intervention programmes that encourage solving conflict without violence.

He added that despite the economic constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government continues to prioritise crime fighting. “I am satisfied with the work the police have done so far in investigating the most recent spate of killings in the Effortville,” said the minister while lauding the effectiveness of the police in apprehending two suspects in connection to the shootings.

The Farm community is currently under curfew orders, which commenced at 5:00 pm on Friday.

The boundaries are as follows:

North: Along an imaginary line about 1,260 metres from the dirt track at Mango Walk to the dirt track at Long Gully;

East: Along the dirt track about 1,680 metres from the northern boundary to the train line at the southern boundary;

South: Along an imaginary line about 509 metres from the train line at the eastern boundary to Sevens Road at the western boundary;

West: Along an imaginary line about 1,680 metres from the southern boundary to the dirt track at Mango Walk.