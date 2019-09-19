Sentencing postponed for baby thief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The sentencing of Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a baby from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on January 9, has been postponed.

OBSERVER ONLINE was informed a short while ago that the new sentencing date is set for October 3, 2019 as the judge who was supposed to hand down the sentence is unavailable.

Ffrench, was taken into custody on February 5 when she turned up at the Registrar General's Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register the baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7 that the baby belonged to Sinclair Hutton and his common-law wife Suzzett Whyte.

Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 25, that Ffrench lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.

According to court documents, Ffrench was first seen at the hospital by two witnesses on December 10, 2018.

Racquel Porter