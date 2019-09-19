Sentencing postponed for baby thief
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The sentencing of Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a baby from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on January 9, has been postponed.
OBSERVER ONLINE was informed a short while ago that the new sentencing date is set for October 3, 2019 as the judge who was supposed to hand down the sentence is unavailable.
Ffrench, was taken into custody on February 5 when she turned up at the Registrar General's Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register the baby.
A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7 that the baby belonged to Sinclair Hutton and his common-law wife Suzzett Whyte.
Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 25, that Ffrench lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.
According to court documents, Ffrench was first seen at the hospital by two witnesses on December 10, 2018.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy