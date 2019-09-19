Severe weather alert for central, eastern parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has issued a severe weather alert for eastern and central parishes until 5:00 pm today.



Met Service says a broad trough which has maintained its position over the central and western Caribbean for the past few days, is likely to be enhanced by an area of showers and thunderstorms east of the island.



Satellite imagery indicates that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms east of Jamaica, is likely to move westward.



The forecast is for heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect the island, with the heaviest activity across central parishes this afternoon.



The Meteorological Service says sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate.



As a result, fishers and marine interests are advised to exercise caution in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.