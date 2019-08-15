Six cops charged with murder of three men in 2013

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six police officers have been arrested and charged in relation to a triple murder that was committed six years ago.

The officers were arrested yesterday following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that was made based on a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into the January 12, 2013 killing of Matthew Lee, Mark Allen and Ucliffe Dyer.

INDECOM identified the six officers as: Sergeant Simroy Mott, Corporal Donovan Fullerton, Constables Andrew Smith, Sheldon Richards, Orandy Rose and Richard Lynch.

Fullerton was further charged with making a false statement to INDECOM.

The six officers were taken before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and were granted bail in the sum of $600,000 each, with sureties. The matter is set for mention on September 30, 2019.

INDECOM said its report for this incident was completed in May 2017, but the charges have been pending because of court actions by the police.