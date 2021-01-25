Six men shot and injured at illegal party Sunday night
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have reported that six men were shot and injured by unknown assailants on Race Course Lane, Kingston 14 on Sunday.
Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 8:45 pm, the men were patrons among a group of people at an illegal party when they were pounced upon by two men travelling on a motorcycle who opened fire hitting them.
The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where four were treated and releases and two were admitted for treatment. The other patrons escaped unhurt.
More information later.
