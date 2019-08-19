Six suspected bike robbers nabbed in St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have nabbed six males believed to be involved in a spate of robberies on motorcycles in St Andrew.
The suspects, three of whom the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said are juveniles, were picked up in three separate incidents – on Old Hope Road, Half Way Tree Road and New Kingston in St Andrew .
The six males were held in ongoing operations which began on August 4.
Three cellular phones, handbags and other items were also seized, the police said.
CCU also disclosed that two of the males have so far been charged with robbery with aggravation, however their names are being withheld as all six are to face an identification parade in relation to other similar cases that have been under investigation.
Investigators are asking victims of robberies, especially in the New Kingston Area to contact the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-926-8184/5 or 876-926-2551.
Additionally, the police are asking victims to corporate with them in the event they are called to identify the perpetrators.
