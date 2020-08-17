Smokeyvale resident back-billed $4.5m for stolen electricity
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customer in Smokeyvale, St Andrew is to pay more than $4.5 million in back bills after it was discovered that electricity was being stolen at the property.
JPS said crews carrying out routine meter investigations recently discovered a sophisticated device used to commit electricity theft buried in the back wall of the large five-bedroom house.
It also said the meter serving the premises showed clear signs of tampering.
According to the power company, the stolen electricity was being used to power a jacuzzi, two air conditioning units, four televisions, one deep freezer, a water cooler, a 40-gallon water heater, clothes dryer, dishwasher and a variety of other appliances.
JPS said its teams were able to discover the device, based on new advanced detection equipment acquired by the company.
“Electricity theft is a significant challenge, and the data from around the world shows that it requires the combined efforts of the government, the utility and other supporting agencies to be adequately addressed.
"We will continue to ramp up our strategies to reduce the incidents of theft, while we also embrace and esteem the collaboration of our partners. In particular, we would welcome the establishment of a utility theft unit, within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, to effectively help quash this behaviour,” stressed JPS Senior Vice President, Customer Services, Ramsay McDonald.
