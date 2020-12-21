Soldier in Azan Supercentre shooting retains attorneys after murder allegation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force soldier involved in the fatal shooting of a man allegedly employed to Azan Supercentre in Crossroads last Thursday, has retained attorneys-at-law, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

This comes in the wake of an allegation of murder against him.

When contacted for a response as to the present situation of his client, Champagnie declined to comment but took issue with the comments made by Azan's Chief Executive Officer, Milad Azan in an interview on Nationwide News Network.

Champagnie noted that while we all enjoy the Constitutional right of freedom of expression, it was most unfortunate to pass judgment that the soldier had committed murder based on hearsay, which Azan himself admitted was the case.

Champagnie indicated that he had no doubt that the police's investigation into the matter would be thorough but it did not need to be burdened by any conjectures.