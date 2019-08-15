Some PATH payments delayed — labour ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising PATH beneficiaries who collect their benefits through the Post Offices that there is a delay in payment.
The ministry said cheques will be available for collection on Tuesday, August 20 instead of today.
It explained that the delay is due to additional processing time needed to prepare back-to-school benefits along with regular cheques.
However, beneficiaries who collect their benefits through Paymaster, Bill Express and the NCB Cash Cards will be able to collect their payments starting today.
