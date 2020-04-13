Southern Regional Health Authority retrofitting facilities to isolate recovering COVID-19 patients

MANDEVILLE, Manchester- Health authorities in this south-central parish have been siting and retrofitting facilities to be used as isolation centres for recovering COVID-19 patients.

The first of these facilities as reported by OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday (April 12), the Kendal Camp and Conference Centre located close to Mandeville, is expected to accept its first patients later this week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams, last Thursday, while addressing the monthly sitting of Manchester Municipal Corporation, disclosed that three facilities were under consideration.

“We have looked at a few facilities, at least three of them that we could use. The owners and operators have consented to have them used and once we have the numbers that exceed our capacity at the hospitals, we have spaces that we can use,” she said.

Councillor (PNP) for the Bellefield division Mario Mitchell had suggested the use of two large facilities in the parish to isolate COVID-19 patients.

“The other parishes adjacent to Manchester will use this parish as the base, so where would we set up our off site [field] hospitals?” he had asked.

“I would suggest the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) gymnatorium as a field hospital and the Kendal Camp,” he added.

Dr Williams disclosed that the Mandeville Regional hospital has a capacity of 22 isolation beds. Up to Thursday, there were 12 patients in isolation at the hospital.

On Sunday, Regional Director of the SRHA Michael Bent gave details on the use of the church-owned and operated Kendal Camp and Conference Centre.

Bent informed that those to be placed at the Kendal isolation centre were “convalescing patients” awaiting their second negative results before being cleared and sent back to their communities, after having earlier testing positive for COVID-19. Before being released, the patients would have to be free of “any other ailments,” said Bent.

The SRHA comprises the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

KASEY WILLIAMS