Higgler from Spanish Town reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Delvin Yethman otherwise called 'Clayton' a higgler of St John's Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been missing.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and bald.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Yethman was last seen at home about 12:10 pm on Sunday, October 18. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, light-brown shorts and a pair of sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Delvin Yethman is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.