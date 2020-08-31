Special arrangements for elderly voters on election day, says PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it has received assurance from the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) that special arrangements will be made during the voting process to accommodate elderly citizens.
The party said it had written to the EOJ inviting their consideration of a dedicated voter's line for voters 65 years and older, as they are particularly vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The EOJ has given its assurance that during the window between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, elderly voters will be specially facilitated as most offices tend to close at 1:00 pm after which a surge of voters is expected,” said the PNP, noting that the arrangements to facilitate senior citizens is critical in the prevailing COVID-19 environment.
Jamaicans will head to the polls on September 3 with specific guidelines for senior citizens and people in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Yesterday, the country recorded 245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,357.
