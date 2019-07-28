St Ann woman, baby girl reported missing
ST ANN, Jamaica — The police are trying to locate 20-year-old Jodi-Ann Williams and her six-month-old daughter, Joena Bernard, who have been reported missing since Thursday, July 25.
The Ocho Rios police said the two were last seen at home on Middle Street in Exchange, St Ann about 12:05 pm. At the time, Williams was wearing a grey brazzier, black underpants and a pair of grey slippers while Joena was wearing a pink all-in-one outfit, the police reported.
Williams is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and Joena is of brown complexion and slim build.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jodi-Ann Williams and Joena Bernard is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
