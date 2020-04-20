New shopping days for St Catherine as Gov't extends lockdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lockdown restrictions in St Catherine will continue for another seven days from this Wednesday but have been adjusted to allow more days for shopping as the country tackles the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness informed a digital press conference currently underway at Jamaica House, that effective Wednesday, April 22, the alphabetical classification for shopping will be removed and the number of days to replenish goods will increase.

According to Holness, residents will be allowed to shop from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the length of the lockdown.

The remaining three days have been classified as "no movement days" by the prime minister and he said stores will be allowed to restock their supplies on those days.

However, pharmacies will be allowed to remain open for the same period on all days but will be limited to selling only pharmaceuticals on Tuesdays.



The announcement comes as the country recorded another 27 cases of the virus, pushing the total number of people infected to 223.

St Catherine has been under lockdown since last Wednesday following the discovery of dozens of COVID-19 cases in a number of workers at the Alorica business process outsourcing (BPO) entity based in Portmore.

Some 120 workers within the BPO cluster have tested positive for the virus.