St Catherine man accused of robbery, kidnapping in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A St Catherine man accused of kidnapping, impersonating a police officer, illegal possession of firearm, and robbery with aggravation has been arrested and charged in Westmoreland.
He is 28-year-old Lushane Barnes, otherwise called 'Rag Face', electrician of Job Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.
The charges stem from an incident on Barrett Lane in West End, Negril earlier this month.
Reports from the Negril police are that on December 7, the complainants were at home when it is alleged that three men armed with firearms exited a Toyota Crown motor car and identified themselves as police officers.
The men proceeded to relieve the occupants of a black Play Station 4, valued at $140,000, three controllers valued at $34,500, one black Iphone 11 Pro Max valued at $140,000, one Samsung Galaxy S10 plus valued at $140,000, two Android cellular phones valued at $60,000, one HP Laptop valued at $35,000, cash in the amount of $5,000 and a 2014 Grey Toyota Axio Motorcar valued at $1,800,000.
“The men then proceeded to threaten the complainants before abducting one of the men, who was later released. It is further alleged that Barnes and his cronies also demanded $200,000 from the complainants and made arrangement for collection at a later date,” reported the police.
Investigations led to the apprehension of Barnes and the retrieval of the cellular phones on Thursday, December 10.
His court date is being finalised.
