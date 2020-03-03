St James woman arrested in connection with firearm seizure

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm on Williams Street in North Gully, Montego Bay, St James yesterday.

Reports are that a police operation was conducted at the woman's home about 1:45 pm. During a search of the residence, a Jimenez Arms pistol and five .380 cartridges were found.

The woman remains in police custody as the investigations continue. Her identity is being withheld at this time.