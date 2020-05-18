St Mary quarantine to end Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The two-week quarantine that was imposed in sections of St Mary on May 7 will be lifted as scheduled this Thursday, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The communities of Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay were placed under quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Holness informed at a press conference a short while ago that during the quarantine period, contact tracing was enhanced and in total 130 samples were collected from contacts – two were positive, bringing the total positives to 16.

All confirmed persons and close contacts are isolated within state facilities, he said.

The prime minister also informed that community surveillance will continue in the affected communities and influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance will continue in all health facilities.

