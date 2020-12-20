St Thomas farmer on murder charge
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A farmer has been charged with murder, arson, wounding with intent with use of a firearm, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a gun attack on the Logwood main road, Yallahs, St Thomas.
He is 25-year-old Odean Christian, otherwise called 'Windel', of Logwood district and 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas.
Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that the complainants were attacked when they drove up to their driveway about 8:50 pm on Wednesday, November 18. It is said that the accused and other men opened gunfire at the two occupants of the vehicle.
During the shooting 42-year-old Ramesh Simpson of Logwood district in the parish was killed, while the other occupant of the vehicle escaped. The car was then set ablaze by the assailants, the police said.
Simpson was pronounced dead at hospital.
Christian was later apprehended and charged following a question and answer interview and witness statement.
His court date is being finalised.
