'We were not lost at sea,' say St Thomas fishermen
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A group of fishermen who, according to media reports were lost at sea, have returned to the island.
The 16 men, who reportedly left the harbour in Port Morant, St Thomas in two boats on Monday, told OBSERVER ONLINE that they were not lost at sea.
"It was a normal fishing expedition," one of them said.
They returned to the said location a short while ago with a third boat that transported other fishermen who had gone in search of them.
The men were greeted by family members and friends who had grown concerned by their reported disappearance.
The fishermen are safe and their vessels are intact. They said they were fishing in Morant Cay and were not in danger.
More information later.
Kimone Francis
