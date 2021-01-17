St Thomas robbery suspect charged

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A 20-year-old man, who has been accused of robbing a woman on Cotton Street, Stanton Road in St Thomas, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and unlawful wounding.

He is Jevarene Swimmer of Lyssons Road, Morant Bay in St Thomas.

Reports from the police are that some time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Swimmer held a knife at a woman's side and demanded her properties. The police said a tussle ensued during which the woman received injuries. She escaped and later discovered that her cellular phone and $5,000 were missing.

Swimmer was later arrested and subsequently charged after he was pointed out to the police.