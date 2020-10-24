State minister pledges to address needs at Black River Hospital

ST JAMES, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, says steps will be taken to address needs at the Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth.

Among these is the procurement of additional incubators for the paediatric ward.

“Part of my portfolio is maternal health. What I saw at the paediatric ward is the need for more incubators for our premature babies… I will try to see how I can make sure that some of those needs are met,” she noted.

Cuthbert Flynn was speaking to journalists following a tour of the Type C hospital on Friday, to get a first-hand view of the operations.

The State Minister said that the Black River Hospital is in need of upgrading of infrastructure and services and part of her mission is to “identify these areas that can be improved and improved immediately.”

“We know that this hospital has been here in this region for a very long time so it is in need of some upgrade. The community is growing and so there needs to be some sort of expansion. So it is actually for me to look at some of the areas of my portfolio to see where I can assist,” she pointed out.

Cuthbert Flynn is encouraging staff at the hospital and other health facilities across the island to continue the “great work” in serving the country's healthcare needs.

“I have seen how they have been working and improvising to make sure that things work. I just want to commend them and thank them for the work they have been doing for Jamaica at this time,” she said.

For his part, Parish Manager for St Elizabeth Health Services, Sean Brissett, noted that the ongoing support from the ministry will further improve public health care at the Black River Hospital, while also providing a more comfortable environment for staff.

Cuthbert Flynn also toured the Black River Health Centre and St. Elizabeth Health Department on the day.