Stay at home orders to be issued for some communities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beginning Thursday, residents in some communities will be required to stay at home, even outside of curfew hours, as the Government continues its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who made the announcement at a virtual press conference moments ago, said this will prevent people from being outside unless they have a legitimate reason.

The communities are to be revealed tomorrow.

The stay-at-home order is being imposed along with a tightening of curfew hours, which will, as of Thursday, begin at 9:00 pm and end 5:00 am the following day in all parishes except Clarendon, St Catherine, St Thomas and Kingston and St Andrew where curfews begin at 7:00 pm daily.

The heightened efforts by the Government is in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, which now stand at 1, 612 after 83 new cases in the past 24 hours.