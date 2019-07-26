Stop using my name in PNP leadership race, Portia insists
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former president of the People's National Party (PNP) Portia Simpson Miller has reiterated that she is backing neither Peter in the race for the party's top job and again urged the camps to leave her out of the race.
In a statement this morning, Simpson Miller pointed to her June 12 release in which she made it clear that she would not be endorsing a candidate in the internal contest between Peter Bunting and Dr Peter Phillips.
"My position remains the same.
"Unfortunately, some persons have ignored my request and are using my name and image giving the false impression that I am supporting one candidate over another. I ask those responsible for using my name and image without permission to stop doing so with immediate effect," said Simpson Miller.
"I am also asking the General Secretary and the Committee set up to deal with breaches relating to the internal election to address this matter with urgency," added Simpson Miller.
The former prime minister said she continues to encourage Comrades to campaign vigorously for their candidate and be "always mindful that after the internal contest, we must continue our preparation for general election".
Arthur Hall
