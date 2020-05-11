Gov't announces guidelines for reopening bars

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will allow community bars to reopen but within established guidelines.

Giving an outline of the restrictions at a press conference moments ago, Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie said that bars will be allowed to open 11:00 am on May 19 and will remain open for two weeks, during which their operations will be assessed.

Operating hours are from 11:00 am each day to when the curfew begins.

McKenzie said the following measures are to be followed:

• Social and physical distancing must be maintained.

• No more than five people including the bartender shall be in the bar at any one time.

• All seating arrangements outside the bars must be maintained, that is physical distancing of six feet between each single seating unit.

• There shall be no stools, no benches, chairs nor table for people within the bar.

• There shall be no group games, dominoes etc. inside the bar or on the premises occupying the bar.

• Poker boxes and other such gambling and gaming instruments must be placed at least six feet apart to ensure social and physical distancing.

• There shall be no events that promote social gathering such as parties.

• Bar doors and windows shall remain open during the operating hours.

The minister said all individuals operating and attending the bar must wear face masks and protective clothing.

He said each bar must establish a sanitisation station for the proper washing of hands and maintain sanitation protocols that will be set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

All bars are also being asked to display proper signage to advise people of the protocols under which they will operate.

McKenzie said the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the municipal police, the Social Development Commission and the Ministry of Health will inspect and ensure that all these protocols are observed.

He noted that the Government will use the opportunity to encourage operators of these community bars to ensure that they are registered and will be making provisions for these individuals to go and get registered.

These measures will last during the 14 days and operators are asked to comply, the minister said.

He reminded individuals 65 and older that they are still required to remain at home.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.