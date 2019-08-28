Students, staff at Edna Manley College protest treatment of principal
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Staff members and students at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) gathered at the entrance of the institution's Arthur Wint Drive campus earlier today to protest the treatment of Principal Dr Nicholeen De-Grasse Johnson, who has come under scrutiny since allegations of sexual harassment against a male lecturer became public in May.
The staff and students say they are particularly irked over the manner in which the board had sent De-Grasse Johnson on leave while the investigations into the allegations are ongoing.
Read more:Treatment of principal irks EMCVPA staff
The issue has found its way into Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC), where the principal was summoned to answer questions in June.
The student who brought the claims also gave in-camera testimony to the PAAC.
The institution's Director of Marketing and Communications Coleen Douglas said there was an absence of a clear-cut and accessible policy at the EMCVPA regarding sexual harassment, and made a number of recommendations for improvement.
