Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls seize 47-24 half-time lead vs Zimbabwe

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica hold a big 47-24 lead over Zimbabwe at the half time break in the Netball World Cup match inside M&S Bank Arena on Friday.

The Sunshine Girls pounced on Zimbabwe from the outset and created a 23-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

They tightened the defensive screws in the second quarter, allowing only nine goals during that 15-minute period to stretch their lead to 23 goals at half time.

Teams:

Zimbabwe — Pauline Jani, Ursula Ndlovu, Ndaizivel Madzikangava, Patricia Mauladi, Claris Kwaramba, Felisitus Kwangwa, Rudo Karume.

Subs: Sharon Bwanali, Sharleen Makusha, Adelaide Muskwe, Perpetua Siyachitema, Joice Takaidza.

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Nicole Dixon, Adean Thomas, Vangelee Williams, Jodi-Ann Ward, Kadie-Ann Dehaney.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Stacian Facey, Rebekah Robinson, Shamera Sterling, Khadijah Williams.

Sanjay Myers