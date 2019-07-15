Netball World Cup update: Sunshine Girls face elimination after loss to England
LIVERPOOL, England — The Jamaica Sunshine Girls went down 48-56 to England Roses in the Netball World Cup Group G match on Monday. Defeat means Jamaica, who have not missed a World Cup semi-final since 1995, have no chance of a podium finish, barring a miracle in other group matches.
Inside M&S Bank Arena a short while ago, the Jamaicans shook off a slow start to their opening match of the second preliminary stage to trail by only 12-14 at the end of the first quarter.
England held on in the second quarter for a 28-26 advantage, but in the third quarter the hosts stamped their class, pulling ahead 44-36. They sustained their intensity to seal the deal in the final period.
After a break from competitive action on Tuesday, Jamaica continue their campaign in the second-round preliminaries with respective matches against Scotland and Uganda set for tomorrow and Thursday.
Jamaica had lost 52-55 to South Africa on Sunday to close out the first stage of the preliminaries.
Teams:
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.
England — Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Serena Guthrie, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Geva Mentor.
Subs: Rachel Dunn, Layla Guscoth, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Natalie Panagarry, Francesca Williams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy