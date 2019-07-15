Netball World Cup update: Sunshine Girls face elimination after loss to England

LIVERPOOL, England — The Jamaica Sunshine Girls went down 48-56 to England Roses in the Netball World Cup Group G match on Monday. Defeat means Jamaica, who have not missed a World Cup semi-final since 1995, have no chance of a podium finish, barring a miracle in other group matches.

Inside M&S Bank Arena a short while ago, the Jamaicans shook off a slow start to their opening match of the second preliminary stage to trail by only 12-14 at the end of the first quarter.

England held on in the second quarter for a 28-26 advantage, but in the third quarter the hosts stamped their class, pulling ahead 44-36. They sustained their intensity to seal the deal in the final period.

After a break from competitive action on Tuesday, Jamaica continue their campaign in the second-round preliminaries with respective matches against Scotland and Uganda set for tomorrow and Thursday.

Jamaica had lost 52-55 to South Africa on Sunday to close out the first stage of the preliminaries.

Teams:

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.

England — Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Serena Guthrie, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Geva Mentor.

Subs: Rachel Dunn, Layla Guscoth, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Natalie Panagarry, Francesca Williams.