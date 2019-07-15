Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls trail England 26-28

LIVERPOOL, England — The Jamaica Sunshine Girls trail the England Roses 26-28 at half time in the Netball World Cup Group G match inside M&S Bank Arena on Monday.

The Jamaicans were off to a lethargic start in their opening match of the second preliminary stage and trailed by as many as six goals in the first quarter.

But they shook off the jitters to narrow the deficit to 12-14 at the end of the period, and both teams matched strides in the second quarter to set up a tantalising last half of the game.

Jamaica had lost 52-55 to South Africa on Sunday to close out the first stage of the preliminaries.

Teams:

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.

England — Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Serena Guthrie, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Geva Mentor.

Subs: Rachel Dunn, Layla Guscoth, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Natalie Panagarry, Francesca Williams.