Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls trail England 26-28
LIVERPOOL, England — The Jamaica Sunshine Girls trail the England Roses 26-28 at half time in the Netball World Cup Group G match inside M&S Bank Arena on Monday.
The Jamaicans were off to a lethargic start in their opening match of the second preliminary stage and trailed by as many as six goals in the first quarter.
But they shook off the jitters to narrow the deficit to 12-14 at the end of the period, and both teams matched strides in the second quarter to set up a tantalising last half of the game.
Jamaica had lost 52-55 to South Africa on Sunday to close out the first stage of the preliminaries.
Teams:
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.
England — Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Serena Guthrie, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Geva Mentor.
Subs: Rachel Dunn, Layla Guscoth, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Natalie Panagarry, Francesca Williams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy