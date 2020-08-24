Suriname records another death from COVID-19

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — The death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise in Suriname after the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded its 58th death since March on Sunday.

Officials said that the death is the 28th during a two-week period, as the country had recorded up to 30 deaths on August 10.

Suriname has 876 active cases out of a total of 3,607 positive cases and over the past 24 hours, 38 people tested positive for the virus, the lowest number since July 31, when 30 cases were reported.

The hospitals have 145 patients and 20 in various intensive-care units. The total number of people recovered is 2,673, including 114 in the past 24 hours. There are 711 positive persons in isolation and 685 non-positives in quarantine.

The authorities said that despite a total lockdown of the country last weekend, police arrested 55 people who had flouted the curfews, including a policeman who was having a drink with others in a bar. A total lockdown will again apply from August 28-30.

In Guyana, there were 30 new cases pushing the total to 955. There have been 31 deaths.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said that he expects more new cases to be confirmed in the coming days.

“”It is going to go up more because as we are increasing the number of tests, we are doing so we are going to see more positives… In the past, testing was very restricted, there were very strict criteria to do the test and therefore you would have had to be displaying symptoms of COVID before you got a test,” he said.

He also noted that a large percentage of persons are asymptomatic.

“When we looked at what is happening in other parts of the world, lots of people are asymptomatic… they are unaware because they have no signs or symptoms,” the minister added.