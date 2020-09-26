Suspect charged in Westmoreland shooting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting incident in Paradise district in the parish on Sunday, September 20.

Charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm is 21-year-old Odaine Barron otherwise called 'Budu Dup', of the said district.

Reports are that about 1:30 am, the complainant was outside his home when he heard explosions and discovered he had been shot. Barron was reportedly seen running from the scene with a firearm in his hand.

The police said when officers visited the scene, the complainant was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was admitted in serious but stable condition.

An operation was subsequently conducted and Barron was apprehended at his home, the police said. The accused was charged yesterday. His court date is to be finalised.