Suspect charged with murder of St James accountant
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division have charged 32-year-old Oshane Wilson of Pitfour, Granville, St James with murder, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Wilson is accused of killing 57-year-old Steven McPherson, an accountant of Malcolm Drive, Bogue Heights, St James last month.
Reports are that on July 22, McPherson was on his way home from work when he saw men in Toyota Vitz and Voxy motorcars harassing his daughter and pointing a firearm at her.
Realising what was happening to his daughter, McPherson stopped to intervene and was shot in the face, reportedly by the driver of the Vitz. McPherson drove off but crashed, having succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of both the Voxy and Vitz then sped off.
The police said following an intense investigation, Wilson was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.
Subsequently, he was charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.
The other men are currently being sought by the police.
