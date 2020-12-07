Suspect fatally shot hours after murder in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An unidentified was fatally shot hours after his alleged involvement in the killing of a 31-year old man in Kingston earlier today.
According to the police, the victim, Theo Monteque, who is of Torrington Park, Kingston 5, was among a group of friends at the Enid Anglin Park in Kingston, when gunmen approached them about 10:20 am and opened gunfire hitting him.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is further reported that, about 1:30 pm, police officers spotted two suspects in Monteque's murder in the Alley Lane area of Kingston.
A confrontation ensued between the police and the assailants, during which an unidentified male was fatally shot and a 9mm pistol seized.
Investigations are still underway to find the second suspect.
The police are urging the public to share information they may have on the other suspect/s involved in the murder by calling Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
