Suspect held in Fourth Street murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A suspect has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a woman in Kingston earlier this month.
The accused, 22-year-old Elvin James, otherwise called 'Joe Max', of Race Course Lane, Kingston 14, was on Saturday charged with murder and shooting with intent.
The constabulary's Corporate communications Unit said it is alleged that James was one of three men who invaded a family's home on Fourth Street, Kingston 12 and opened gunfire about 3:15 am on July 12.
Twenty-eight-year-old shop clerk Shanna-Kay Ebanks was shot dead during the attack, while her common-law husband was shot and injured.
Following an investigation, James was arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.
He was subsequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney. His court date has not been finalised.
The other two men are currently being sought by the police.
