Suspect in businessman's murder nabbed in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of Westmoreland businessman Gladstone Clarke.

Twenty-five-year-old Ralston Griffiths of a Savannah-la-Mar address in the parish has been charged with Clarke's murder.



Griffiths has also been charged with wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.



Police sources say Griffiths was arrested on July 6, under the State of Public Emergency now in place in Hanover, Westmoreland and St James. He was charged on Tuesday.



Clarke, a 68-year-old businessman of Deans Valley Housing Scheme, Petersfield, Westmoreland was shot dead and one of his employees shot and injured on March 9, about 8:55 am.



It was reported that Clarke had just arrived at his electrical and electronic store on Chantilly road in Savannah-la-Mar when he was pounced on by a man, believed to be Griffiths, who immediately opened fire hitting him multiple times in his upper body.



Clarke's employee was shot in the groin.



According to the allegation, Griffiths proceeded to rob Clarke of his licensed Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol firearm loaded with an undetermined number of rounds and his cellular phone before escaping on foot.



Clarke was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and the employee admitted for treatment.



