Suspect nabbed in shooting attack on 5 men in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A suspect has been nabbed in the murder of two men in St James earlier this month.
The accused, 24-year-old Dwight Thorpe of Spring Mount in St James, was yesterday charged with two counts of murder and three counts of wounding with intent.
The deceased are 24-year-old Kenroy Sinclair, otherwise called 'Ken', a security guard and 44-year-old Dean Reid, a farmer both of Dam Road, John's Hall in the parish.
Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 1:50 pm on Sunday, January 3, five men were on Dam Road, John's Hall in the parish playing dominoes when they were pounced upon by two armed men, who opened gunfire at them.
The police said the group of men ran and after the shooting subsided, it was discovered that all five men were shot. The men were taken to hospital where Sinclair and Reid were pronounced dead and the other three men were treated.
Thorpe was arrested on Friday, January 08 and subsequently charged after an identification parade in the presence of his lawyer.
