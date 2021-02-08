Suspect nabbed shortly after killing, several guns seized in police operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the capture of a murder suspect shortly after he gunned down a man in Sandy Bay, Hanover as well as the seizure of several firearms on Saturday.

According to reports from the Sandy Bay police, about 8:45 pm, Suaine Waite, otherwise called 'Black Chiney', a 25-year-old a mason and taxi operator of Seaview Drive, Hopewell, Hanover was gunned down outside a bar.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that the police responded promptly upon receiving the report, and less than an hour later, the suspect was apprehended and a Springfield 9mm pistol taken from him. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Firearms were also seized in Drewsland, Kingston 20, Harbour View, St Andrew and Old Harbour, St Catherine in weekend operations.

In Drewsland, a 9mm pistol was seized while police were on patrol in the community. It is reported that about 11:55 am, the lawmen saw a group of men sitting along the roadway. On seeing the police, the men ran. The area was then searched and the illegal firearm found, said CCU.

Then, about 12:30 pm, the police seized one Bryco 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing with three 9mm rounds of ammunition on Talmania Avenue, Bayshore Park, Harbour View. The weapon was reportedly found on an open lot during an operation. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Old Harbour police later reported that about 5:35 pm, lawmen were conducting an operation on Terminal Road, Old Harbour, St Catherine when they saw a man inside a barber shop.

“The man's actions aroused the cops' suspicion and he was accosted, searched and the illegal firearm and ammunition found in his waistband. He was arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue. His identity is being withheld,” reported CCU.

Investigators continue to probe all cases and are urging people to share information about illegal guns, wanted or suspicious persons with their local police or Crime Stop at 311.