UPDATE: Man believed to be 2nd shooter in cop attack now at hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators are now questioning a man who turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds a short while ago.
Investigators suspect that he was one of two men who opened fire at members of a police team on Constant Spring Road this morning.
Scene of crime personnel and officials from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are still processing the scene where more than 30 spent shells have been seen.
One of the two policemen injured in the attack was treated and released from hospital but there is no update yet on the constable who has been admitted with gunshot wounds.
The other gunman was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, no traffic is being allowed on the section of Constant Spring Road from its intersection with Dunrobin Avenue to the intersection with West Kings House Road.
Read: Two cops shot on Constant Spring Road
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy