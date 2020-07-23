UPDATE: Man believed to be 2nd shooter in cop attack now at hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators are now questioning a man who turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds a short while ago.

Investigators suspect that he was one of two men who opened fire at members of a police team on Constant Spring Road this morning.

Scene of crime personnel and officials from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are still processing the scene where more than 30 spent shells have been seen.

One of the two policemen injured in the attack was treated and released from hospital but there is no update yet on the constable who has been admitted with gunshot wounds.

The other gunman was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, no traffic is being allowed on the section of Constant Spring Road from its intersection with Dunrobin Avenue to the intersection with West Kings House Road.

