Suspected COVID-19 cases prompt closure of Constant Spring tax office
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The St Andrew Revenue Service Centre in Constant Spring will be closed tomorrow in response to two suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among staff.
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) advised that the closure is out of an abundance of caution and will facilitate a deep cleaning and sanitisation of the location. The tax office is expected to reopen on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
TAJ also said the members of staff who may have been exposed, will be required to be tested as well as self-quarantine for 14 days as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee and driver's licence renewal fee.
TAJ also informed that its corporate head office, located at 116 East Street will reopen tomorrow, having completed the required sanitization process.
