Suspected suicide at Kingston Harbour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Farquharson of Benbow Street, Kingston 12 was found dead at the Kingston Harbour in downtown Kingston on Friday.

Reports from are that about 6:20 am, the Marine Police saw a body afloat in the sea. It was fished from the water and removed to the morgue pending post mortem.

The body was later identified as Farquharson. Investigators suspect that his death may be a case of suicide.

Investigations continue.