Suspected suicides in Manchester and Trelawny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that there were two suspected cases of suicide committed across the island over the past couple of days.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit, the suspected cases were reported in the parishes of Manchester and Trelawny.

In the first case, 59-year-old Michael Angel, a farmer of Robins Hall, Christiana in Manchester was found by a relative hanging from a piece of rope at the front of his home about 7:50 am on Wednesday.

The police were summoned and the body was transported to the hospital where death was confirmed.

Meanwhile in Trelawny, the body of 50-year-old Winston Salmon, a mechanic of Black River, St Elizabeth was discovered by residents about 1:20 pm on Friday.

His body was found hanging from a bridge with a piece of rope tied around his neck.

Salmon was taken to hospital where death was confirmed, the police said.