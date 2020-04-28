Sutherland BPO employees test negative for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Sutherland Global which temporarily closed its site on South Camp Road in Kingston on April 15 could soon reopen its doors after COVID-19 test conducted on three of its employees returned negative.
President of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), the umbrella group representing BPO firms in Jamaica Gloria Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE that the tests which were conducted on the employees 11 days ago returned negative this afternoon (Monday, April 27).
Henry noted that based on the results, Sutherland which offers essential services among other things may be able to reopen its doors under new procedures that have been developed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. She said that while the GSAJ has not made a request from the Government for the reopening of the company, the Government may do so now that the results are available to them.
