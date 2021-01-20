Sydney Pagon High closed due to COVID concerns

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Usually reliable sources are confirming that the Sydney Pagon High School in Elim, north-eastern St Elizabeth, has closed its doors to face-to-face classes since yesterday because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

It's understood that senior staff at the school are among those in quarantine.

Sydney Pagon High, like many other schools across Jamaica, only reopened for face-to-face classes on a limited basis recently.

The St Elizabeth Health Department confirmed today that there has been a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in St Elizabeth over the past several days.

Read: COVID concern in St Elizabeth

Garfield Myers