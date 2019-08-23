Jamaica to host symposium on traffic crash investigation and black box analysis

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Transport and Mining in collaboration with the Caribbean Maritime University will host the Caribbean Region's Inaugural Symposium on Traffic Crash Investigation and Black Box Analysis.

The symposium will be held at the CMU campus in Kingston from Monday, August 26 to Wednesday August 28.

According to the ministry, it will address contemporary issues in the traffic crash Investigation Process as well as detail the significance of the Event Data Recorders (Black Boxes) in modern motor vehicles.

It said the symposium is in accordance with Pillar 5 - Activity 5 of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011–2020) which posited that there should be a thorough investigation into the crash and application of an effective legal response on road deaths and injuries and therefore encourage fair settlements and justice for the bereaved and injured.