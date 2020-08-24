TAJ adjusts business hours due to COVID curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that its business hours have been adjusted in response to the revised 7:00 pm nightly curfew in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and St Thomas.

The new hours, which took effect today, are from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Mondays to Fridays for all tax offices, while TAJ's business offices, including the corporate office, will now close at 4:00 pm each weekday.

Additionally, the Morant Bay Tax Office remains closed, in keeping with Government of Jamaica community quarantine currently in effect in that area. TAJ said its corporate office, which was closed for sanitisation, will reopen tomorrow

The agency said it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus. This means:

Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ's operations

Mandatory wearing of masks

Taxpayers are being advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.