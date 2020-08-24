TAJ adjusts business hours due to COVID curfew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that its business hours have been adjusted in response to the revised 7:00 pm nightly curfew in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and St Thomas.
The new hours, which took effect today, are from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Mondays to Fridays for all tax offices, while TAJ's business offices, including the corporate office, will now close at 4:00 pm each weekday.
Additionally, the Morant Bay Tax Office remains closed, in keeping with Government of Jamaica community quarantine currently in effect in that area. TAJ said its corporate office, which was closed for sanitisation, will reopen tomorrow
The agency said it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus. This means:
- Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear
- Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily
- Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ's operations
- Mandatory wearing of masks
Taxpayers are being advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy